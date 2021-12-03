Teenager arrested for allegedly shooting car, building near Lodi's Parade of Lights event

During a search, police found "a loaded 9mm Polymer P80 handgun, with an extended magazine, concealed in his waistband."

LODI, Calif. — Lodi police recently apprehended a teenager they suspect of starting a shooting at Thursday's Parade of Lights event in the city.

According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, officers assigned to patrol the event heard gunshots around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Oak and Sacramento Streets.

Officers say they saw a 17-year-old man try to flee the area, but were able to detain him. During a search, police found "a loaded 9mm Polymer P80 handgun, with an extended magazine, concealed in his waistband."

During their investigation, police found a car and business along W Oak Street and the 100 block of S Sacramento Street had both been hit by gunshots. No victims were found.

The identity of the suspect has not been released by police because of he is a minor. However, he has been arrested on felony weapons and gang related charges.

The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 209-333-6727.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10