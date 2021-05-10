Toddler drown at Lodi Lake on Mother's Day

Paramedics, Lodi Fire Department and other agencies attempted life-saving measures on the boy, according to the Lodi Police Department

LODI, Calif. — A toddler drowned in Lodi Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The Lodi Police Department got a call around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 9 about a drowning on the southeast side of Lodi Lake. When officers arrived, they started performing life-saving measures on the little boy, according to a Facebook post.

A doctor was at the lake and took over performing CPR on the boy until the Lodi Fire Department arrived. Lodi Fire then started emergency resuscitation efforts on the boy before paramedics took him to Lodi Memorial Hospital, according to the post.

Medical staff then continued to try to save the toddler, but he died at the hospital.

"The City of Lodi extends its deepest sympathies to the family for their tragic loss," read the post.

