Two people were killed Thursday morning in a fiery accident on Interstate 5 involving several big rigs and cars, a California Highway Patrol official confirmed.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 in Lodi near the Highway 12 ramp. It's unclear what happened to cause the accident, but CHP spokesperson Charlie Katzakian told ABC10 it involved three sedans and five big-rig trucks — at least one of which caught fire.

Katzakian said two people were confirmed dead, but could not say which vehicles they were driving.

Traffic is expected to be backed up for hours as far as Hammer Lane in Stockton as emergency crews investigate and work to clear the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.