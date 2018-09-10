The Lodi Boys & Girls Club could be closing its doors soon, if it doesn't raise $50,000 by the end of October.

"We generally received a significant amount of our funding from General Mills," said Edwin Cotton, CEO of the Lodi Boys & Girls Club.

Cotton says the organization, which has been around for 56 years, took a big hit when the General Mills plant left Lodi in 2015.

"We've been able to kind of cut back and do what we need to do up to a certain point, and now everything is catching up. Those fundings [sic] have dried up," Cotton explained.

Cotton told ABC10 the organization is now counting on the community to raise the funds needed so they can continue serving the 500 kids and teens who use the facility each year.

"This community in the past has come through and hopefully they'll do it again for us," added Cotton.

The center's club director, Laura Baker, says many parents are devastated about the facility being in danger of closing.

"They're asking, ‘What can we do? How can we help?’ This is more than a daycare for a lot of these parents," said Baker.

Baker says the organization offers a variety of resources, such as food, arts and crafts, and other recreational activities for kids. According to Baker, there are approximately 90 children who visit the facility every day.

For Doug Penri, it's a safe and affordable place to leave his son while he goes to school and work.

"It has lots of fun activities. I'm hoping they can keep getting the funds coming in, that way we can keep it going, and (we can) continue bringing our kids here so they can grow, learn, and have fun," Penri said.

If you'd like more information on how to donate, you can call the Lodi Boys & Girls Club at (209) 334-2697.

© 2018 KXTV