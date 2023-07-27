x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Logging truck overturns, blocks lanes on northbound Highway 65 connector ramp in Roseville

Both lanes are blocked and cars are using the right shoulder to pass, according to California Highway Patrol

More Videos

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Lanes are closed on eastbound Interstate 80 to the northbound Highway 65 connector ramp in Roseville after a logging truck overturned Thursday.

Both lanes are blocked and cars are using the right shoulder to pass, according to California Highway Patrol. Caltrans is working to clear the lanes.

Drivers should avoid the area and watch out for emergency personnel.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: Major softball tournament to bring $1.25M to Roseville, Lincoln

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out