Logging truck overturns, blocks lanes on northbound Highway 65 connector ramp in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Lanes are closed on eastbound Interstate 80 to the northbound Highway 65 connector ramp in Roseville after a logging truck overturned Thursday.

Both lanes are blocked and cars are using the right shoulder to pass, according to California Highway Patrol. Caltrans is working to clear the lanes.

Drivers should avoid the area and watch out for emergency personnel.

