36th Annual Eggplant Festival happening in Loomis: What to know

CALIFORNIA, USA — The 36th Annual Eggplant Festival is happening in Loomis Saturday.

Loomis was the main location for regional fruit packing at the Train Depot where the Eggplant Festival is being held.

The South Placer Fire District is having a pancake breakfast Saturday ahead of the Eggplant Festival. It's a free breakfast at Firehouse Station 18 on Horseshoe Bar Road from 8-10 a.m.

The Eggplant Festival includes a chalk drawing contest, a cooking contest, and two stages with music and activities. There is also a kids' fun zone and a "Back to Basics" farm area with live animals. More than 100 vendors with crafts and food will be in attendance at the festival.

Event Details

What: Loomis Eggplant Festival

Where: Loomis Train Depot, 5775 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis, CA

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activity Schedule

Pancake Breakfast: 8-10 a.m.

Free pancake breakfast is located at Firehouse Station 18 at 5840 Horseshoe Bar Road.

Kazoo Parade: 10-10:30 a.m.

Free kazoos are available at the Little House of Eggplant at the train depot entry.

Eggplant Cooking Contest: 10:15 a.m.

All recipes must feature eggplant as the main ingredient and be submitted by 10:15 a.m. No fee is required to enter. First place wins $100, second place $50 and this place wins $35.

Beer Booth: 10 a.m.

The Beer Booth opens at 10 a.m. and is sponsored by Loomis Basin, High Hand, Knee Deep, Crooked Lane, Shred and Auburn Alehouse.

Sidewalk Chalk Art: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Chalk art will be happening throughout the day next to Blue Anchor Park. Art will be featured in three categories including children, amateur and professional. People can register HERE. Artists check-in at 9:30 a.m. and drawing lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Del Oro High School Alumni Group Photo: 12 p.m.

Del Oro High School Alumni group photo will be taken on the Community Stage at noon. Alumni should wear black and gold.

Main Stage: 12-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Dyllon Gage performs acoustic country music from 12-2 p.m.

Manzanita performs bluegrass, country and folk music from 2-4 p.m.

Kid Zone

The kid zone features bounce houses, an obstacle course and a face painter.

Back to Basics

There will be live farm animals, including alpacas presented by the Del Oro FFA Chapter and Miners Ravine 4-H Club.

Raffle

Raffle tickets are available online HERE. Physical tickets will also be sold at Loomis Ace Hardware at 3690 Taylor Rd. Tickets are $10 each. People don't need to be present to win. The grand prize is a Traeger Ironwood XL and the second prize is a YETI Tundra 65 Cooler.

