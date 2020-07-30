Louie Gohmert says he'll take hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

"I'm feeling quite well, that's why I was so surprised when the test came back positive," Gohmert said in an interview with CBS19.

TYLER, Texas — In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert said he would soon being taking hydroxychloroquine to treat his COVID-19.

"My doctor and I are all in," Gohmert told Hannity. "And I got a text just before I came on from a dear friend, [a] doctor, who just found out he had it, and he said he started a HCQ [hydroxychloroquine] regimen, too. So zinc, erythromycin, and hydroxychloroquine, and that will start just in the next day or two."

The Food and Drug Administration (FD) cautions against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems.

Gohmert was scheduled to fly to Texas Wednesday with President Donald Trump, but he tested positive in a pre-screen at the White House.

"I'm feeling quite well, that's why I was so surprised when the test came back positive," Gohmert said in an interview with CBS19.

During an interview in June with CNN, when asked why he didn't wear a mask, Gohmert responded, "I don't have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I've never had it. But if I get it, you'll never see me without a mask."

NET Health CEO George Roberts says Gohmert's case is just another example that it doesn't matter who you are, anyone can contract COVID-19.

"The biggest thing you can do is number, one stay home when you're sick," Roberts said. "I saw Congressman Gohmert is asymptomatic, so he doesn't fit in that category. But the social distancing, we encourage everyone to stay at least six feet away from each other."

Gohmert's opponent, Hank Gilbert, wished the congressman well after hearing of the diagnosis.

"It is imperative we listen to science and wear our masks," Gilbert said. "In all seriousness, I hope Louie gets well soon. This is a serious disease."

Following Gohmert's diagnosis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will require that masks be worn on the House floor.

Pelosi said all members will be required to wear a mask and one will be provided if they forget. She said failure to wear a mask is a “serious breach of decorum” and members could be removed from the chamber if they aren’t wearing one. They will be able to temporarily remove them while speaking, however.