Louis Morton remembers March on Washington 60 years later

SACRAMENTO, California — It's been 60 years since the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. That day and time was the location for the famous “I Have a Dream” speech from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Nobody could predict how many people would come to Washington on that day or how far they would travel to be there, but people came... 250,000 of them of all colors from all walks of life.

One of them was Louis Morton, who now lives in Sacramento. At age 24 he made the 500-mile round-trip bus journey from Brooklyn to Washington with his group. He says he was surprised by the diverse group.

"Everybody there from Sweden, England, Germany everybody was there smiling. It wasn't one of those mixed crowds, people started holding hands..." said Morton.

ABC10 sat down with Morton, now 84, to hear about his strongest memory of the March on Washington.

"My strongest memory was two things. One the number of people. Amazing with smiles on their faces and Dr. King mesmerized the whole group of people who were there," said Morton. "You know he had this inflection of voice where he would go up or down that old Black preacher style and he commanded everybody."

Morton also shared what he was thinking as he rode the bus to Washington.

"You know, I didn't know the bus was hired by a local church I attended. We got off the bus and right away people were greeting us and some gave us sandwiches, soda, cheese and coffee. It was a magnificent day, a magnificent day," said Morton.

