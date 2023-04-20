Louisiana Heaven 1st Black-owned business to sell food at Golden 1 Center during playoffs

"My dream was just to bring opportunity and bring the culture back into Sacramento. Because there was a whole vibe that was missing from Sacramento."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Black-owned business is making history at Golden 1 Center.

Louisiana Heaven in South Sacramento is officially the first Black-owned restaurant to serve food at Golden 1 Center during the NBA playoffs.

For almost four years, Lashunda Cormier, the owner, has been serving the food she grew up with at Louisiana Heaven, off of Valley High Drive.

"My dream was just to bring opportunity and bring the culture back into Sacramento, because there was a whole vibe that was missing from Sacramento," said Cormier.

The family-owned business brings Southern food and people together from all around the region.

"I was thinking, 'Geewhiz, it's a small restaurant, but when we got in, oh my gosh, the food was incredible," said Shirley Mikich, a customer from Placerville.

This past week, when the Kings playoff games started, the Kings and NAACP asked her to sell her food at Golden 1 Center.

"Now, we're in the playoffs and so we're about to make history by having the first Black-owned restaurant at the playoffs in the Golden 1 Center. So, Louisiana Heaven made history by selling her famous Louisiana food," said Betty Williams, the president of the Greater Sacramento NAACP.

Cormier was left speechless when she found out she'd be achieving a lifelong dream.

"At first, it was it was just a moment of silence, just like taking it all in. I was so glad to get the call from Betty and from the Kings organization, to recognize Louisiana Heaven as being the first and giving that opportunity to be a part of a change and the culture," said Cormier.

Selling Kings-inspired food to feed a king is just the beginning.

For the Black community, the milestone has great meaning.

"That means you can do anything if you put your mind to it. That's one. Then you have the NBA playoffs that's predominantly African American when you look at the players, so why wouldn't you or shouldn't you have a Black restaurant at Golden 1," said Williams.

It's breaking barriers for others who want to one day make it big.

"If you're strong and have a strong mind, you can get all things done through the Lord," said Cormier.

The next big step in the works now is to see if Louisiana Heaven can occupy an open kitchen at Golden 1 Center. This way, the family-owned business can sell its southern food for other big events and games.

