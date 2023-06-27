Luna's Cafe closing in Sacramento after nearly 40 years

Luna's Cafe and Juice Bar opened in Aug. 1983 at 1414 16th Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A longtime cafe and artist hub in Sacramento announced it's closing after being open for nearly 40 years.

Luna's Cafe and Juice Bar opened in Aug. 1983 at 1414 16th Street. Art Luna, the owner of the cafe, said in a Facebook post the new owner appreciates their programming.

"He loves our programming and is committed to the community in terms of presenting and supporting local artists of all genres. He would like to continue providing a space for artists, and I will be helping him with the transition," wrote Art Luna.

Many people commented on the post sharing memories of Luna's Cafe.

"This was a tough read Art, thank you for hosting a safe place for all artists of all types. Personally, thank you for making me feel welcome while performing with Rolando and his bands. I will never forget such good times at Luna's," wrote Trino Cabezas.

"You will be missed, you are such a huge part of Downtown and watching shows there are such great memories, will definitely stop by soon, much respect," wrote Joaquin Brand.

The last day is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The Silver Lining, a cocktail bar, posted on Instagram it would be opening soon in the same location as Luna's Cafe. The bar is described as fulfilling Sacramento's need for "dueling pianos, great drinks, nostalgic vibes."

