Macayo's Mexican Food celebrated its 75th anniversary Saturday by attempting and accomplishing a record-breaking feat.

PHOENIX — Macayo's Mexican Food's Ahwatukee location has broken the previous Guinness World Record for longest chimichanga in honor of its 75th birthday!

On Saturday evening, night two of a three-day celebration, the crew successfully assembled and fried a 25-foot-7-inch chimichanga.

Nava Singam, owner of Kind Hospitality, which owns and operates Macayo’s said in a statement:

“We’re extremely proud to be the original developer of the world’s first chimichanga — and to have it become our signature dish. In fact, since it was first created, we’ve proudly served five million chimichangas.

During our 75th anniversary, which in part celebrates this delicious creation, we intend to make yet another historical event by attempting to earn the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the longest chimichanga.”

For more on the weekend's festivities, check the restaurant website.

