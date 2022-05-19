Machine Gun Kelly $30K diamond manicure designed by San Diego jeweler

Kelly wore the 880-diamond nail set to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 13.

SAN DIEGO — Machine Gun Kelly rocked a $30,000 manicure at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

His 11-carat diamond manicure was created by a San Diego-based designer.

"It's wild to be part of something like that. Up until the day of, we didn't really know if it was going to happen. He had rehearsals. She had an hour to get the nails on him in between the rehearsals and him hitting the red carpet," said Jillian Sassone, the founder of Marrow Fine Jewelry.

Sassone partnered with Machine Gun Kelly's LA-based manicurist. She said it was truly a "pinch me" moment to see her design worn by someone as famous as Machine Gun Kelly.

He was nominated for top rock artist and had on the show stopping nails as he performed during the Billboard Music Awards.

"We were on Vogue, People, Harper's Bazaar. We have never had a viral moment like that. We are a small shop in San Diego and New Port Beach. It was so fun to kind of be on a national platform for a second," said .

The gunmetal manicure took 10 hours to create and was adorned with 880-diamonds.

Machine Gun Kelly's manicurist has removed the diamonds which will now be repurposed into a new collection that will make a positive difference.

"Diamonds you can soak off with acetone, so we soaked his nails off yesterday actually," said Sassone. "She's going to bring the diamonds to me and then create 10 charity pieces with the stones."

There's already a waitlist of people hoping to buy the charity pieces.

The charity hasn't been announced but Sassone said it's based in Cleveland which is Machine Gun Kelly's hometown.