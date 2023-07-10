Rev. Oliver Pitts, SR, and Mars. Violet Jarrell Pitts have been married for 70 years, and are the oldest living members of the Bellevue Community.

MACON, Ga. — Its a fairytale as old as time...

One Macon couple celebrated their many years of love on Saturday at a vow renewal ceremony.

Family and friends came to Gods Way Church Ministries where they renewed their vows.

The couple met at Violet's house in Bolingbroke. They dated for about 4 years before tying the knot.

Violet says the key to a successful marriage is working through the good and bad times.

The Pitts have 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.