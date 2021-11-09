Macy's raising its minimum wage to $15, rolls out college tuition program

Macy's announced on Tuesday it is raising its minimum wage for new and current employees, looking to phase in the increase nationally by May 2022.

COLORADO, USA — In an effort to attract and retain employees, Macy's announced on Tuesday it will be raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour along with offering a tuition benefit program.

Macy's said it is raising the minimum rate across all Macy’s, Inc. locations for new and current employees. The chain said it has already phased in the increase across several markets, and it looks to achieve this target nationally by May.

According to a press release, beginning in February, Macy’s will provide a tuition benefit program to its employees, investing approximately $35 million over the next four years.

The program will be available for all U.S.-based, regular, salaried and hourly employees. It will cover 100% of tuition, books and fees for college and other education options.

“As we continue our transformation to be a digitally led omnichannel retailer, a critical component of our growth includes investing in our talent and enhancing all aspects of their Macy’s, Inc. experience with a strong focus on advancement opportunities, culture and engagement," said Danielle Kirgan, chief transformation and human resources officer at Macy's, Inc. "As a company, we’re driven by our mission to enable our colleagues’ success and be the preferred employer everywhere we do business, with competitive pay and benefits rooted in principles of equity. This program removes a major barrier to accessing education and will help our colleagues to further develop their skills and grow their careers and earning potential.”

In September, Macy's announced it would be hiring more than 600 employees in Colorado in advance of the holiday shopping season.

The retail chain said the employees will be hired to fill full-time and part-time positions at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Across the United States, Macy's hopes to hire approximately 76,000 full-time and part-time workers. Approximately 48,000 of these roles are for the holiday season, while the remaining roles are permanent, said Macy's.

Macy's also announced its current workers can earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend and family member they recruit.