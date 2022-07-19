MADD salutes champions in fight against drunk driving

California Highway Patrol Officer Alfredo Lopez, in the Stockton division, took 124 DUI drivers off the streets.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Family members of victims of DUI incidents joined Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in saluting officers from across the region for their heroic actions throughout the year.

“My sister was killed by a drunk driver in 1981, and the last person to have any interaction with her while she was still alive was a first responder, an officer,” said Rhonda Campbell, with Sacramento MADD.

Campbell's sister Irene was just 12 years old when her life was taken in an instant. Rhonda said she looks forward to the annual law enforcement recognition ceremony.

“To them it’s a job, to me it’s a lifechanging thing that we can never pay back," Campbell said. "Somebody was there with my sister. They're removing people who cause stuff like what happened to my sister.”

For example, California Highway Patrol Officer Alfredo Lopez, in the Stockton division, received an award for making the most arrests in the last year, taking 124 DUI drivers off the streets.

“With each impaired driver that is removed from the road, that’s a countless amount of lives saved," said Officer Lopez.

Officer Lopez said it’s the families of victims that he’s most touched by each year at this ceremony.

“It’s always an honor, especially after hearing the impact statements from the victims. It keeps me motivated to go out there and just do my job on a daily basis,” Officer Lopez said.

MADD also acknowledged Deputy John Canepa as the top arresting officer for boating DUIs in the last year.

“All these officers and deputies and highway patrol have worked very hard to hopefully prevent someone from losing their life in an accident because of drinking and driving,” said Deputy Canepa, with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

