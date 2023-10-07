Madonna announces rescheduled date for Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

The singer postponed her tour that was supposed to begin July 15 after a bacterial infection resulted in a several-day hospitalization.

SACRAMENTO, California — Madonna announced rescheduled dates for her North American tour Tuesday. She will now perform in Sacramento on Saturday, February 24 at Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates. For people who can't make the new dates, refunds are available at the original point of purchase. The North American leg will kick off in Brooklyn in December.

"The Celebration Tour" will take fans on a journey through the global superstar's four decades of music, from mega-hits like "Like a Virgin" and "Material Girl" to "Hung Up" and "4 Minutes."

Through her performances, Madonna will pay respect to the city of New York, where her career began. Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, will be a special guest across all dates of the global tour.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a previous statement.

Madonna is the best-selling female solo artist of all time with an unmatched catalog of more than 40 years of music.