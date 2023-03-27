Madonna to play Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

The Queen of Pop will be in Sacramento in January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Madonna is scheduled to bring "The Celebration Tour" to Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on Jan. 14, 2024.

"The Celebration Tour" will take fans on a journey through the global superstar's four decades of music, from mega-hits like "Like a Virgin" and "Material Girl" to "Hung Up" and "4 Minutes."

Through her performances, Madonna will pay respect to the city of New York, where her career began. Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, will be a special guest across all dates of the global tour.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Madonna is the best-selling female solo artist of all time with an unmatched catalog of more than 40 years of music.

