'It just feels so fresh': People return to Mahany Park days after fatal shooting

Many returned to visit the library and walk their dogs, use the playground or nearby gym while trying to comprehend the tragedy that took place Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Residents are returning to Mahany Park and nearby facilities two days after a fatal shooting rocked Roseville.

Officials say a CHP officer, a husband and wife were held hostage and shot by a 35-year-old suspect in Mahany Park Thursday afternoon.

The husband, identified by police as James MacEgan, died at the scene.

Many returned to visit the library and walk their dogs, use the playground or nearby gym on the sunny Saturday while trying to comprehend the tragedy that took place days ago.

“I just felt a little tentative. It just feels so fresh. I returned because I had to return the library books that were overdue," said Lindsay Hausch from Rocklin.

Others feel secure in the area while officials continue investigating.

"Feel like the area is safe and I'm not really worried about it and they handled it,” said Brian Haight from Rocklin. “It is unfortunate about what happened to the hostage, it is pretty sad."

At the time of the shooting, spring break camps were happening in the area and were put on lockdown.

Roseville day camps have continued and people around the area still have questions about how this happened and why.

The investigation is ongoing and updates are to follow.