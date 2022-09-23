Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has been nominated for the title for the last five years. This year, they won.

LEVANT, Maine — A Maine farm has been declared the winner of the national USA Today Best Corn Maze competition.

Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant was nominated for the title for the last five years. This year, they won.

"We're just really grateful. It's our fans who were on there voting every day for us, so we're really excited," co-owner Jon Kenerson said. "We were close; we were between first and second the whole contest, so we were hoping, but it wasn't guaranteed."

The nearly five-acre corn maze has been designed to look like a depiction of Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet seated and eating out of a honey pot.

There are six stations for people to find within the maze. Each station includes a Winnie-the-Pooh-related trivia question. If you guess the correct answer, a honeypot is revealed on the scratch ticket given to participants at the start of the maze. Those who answer each question correctly get a free ice cream cone.

USA Today's editors are tasked with selecting the farms for the competition. They considered the quality of the maze itself, as well as other activities that are offered, according to the website.

The farm faced competition in California, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

What makes the maze particularly unique is how it's created: by hand.

"We still use old-fashioned surveying technology to do everything, and it's all drawn by hand, laid out by hand, spray painted on the ground by hand; it's all old school," Kenerson said.