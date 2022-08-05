Make-A-Wish grants a day on the farm to child with congenital heart disease

The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Batz Farm in Grantville to make 9-year-old Bella's wish come true.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Bella, a 9-year-old Montgomery County girl with congenital heart disease, was granted her wish to become a farmer for a day on Saturday at a South Central Pa. farm.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Batz Farm in Grantville to make Bella's wish come true. She spent the day meeting farm animals and learning what a day on a farm is like.

Erin Borkowski, Bella's mother, said the little girl has always loved animals; anything from a fish to a horse.