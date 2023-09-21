Manteca restaurant owner searches for new location

The owner of Mama Weber's says her business was given 30 days to move out of its current location last week.

MANTECA, Calif. — A Manteca restaurant owner is searching for a new location after she was given less than a month to move out.

Carissa Patton-Weber, owner of Mama Weber's Southern Kitchen and BBQ, said her landlords told her Friday they do not plan to renew her lease. The building's owners confirmed to ABC10 they gave Patton-Weber a 30-day notice.

"We're going to try our best to stay in business," said Patton-Weber. "We just believe that when God calls you to something, he really equips you to be able to handle it."

The calling to start her Southern-style restaurant and catering business began in 2003. She and her husband decided to start the business, originally located in Stockton, after she was laid off from her job as a social worker.

"Success has been based on consistency and customers who are looking for authentic food," said Patton-Weber. "There are people who don't look like me that eat just like I do, and they know when it's right and they know when it's not and I think it's necessary for us to have a variety of foods."

The couple moved the restaurant to Mellon Avenue in Manteca in 2009. According to Patton-Weber, her group of loyal customers followed.

"We are a destination restaurant and all that simply means is that we have enough pull to pull our customers from Main Street and Airport straight to Mama Weber's," said Patton-Weber. "We get people as far as Spain, Europe, Hawaii, Louisiana, North Carolina, Canada, you name it."

Now 14 years since opening their doors to the world in Manteca and two years after her business partner and husband died, Patton-Weber is calling for the community's help.

"You guys say you love me and you want to see me stay in business, help me please to find a new location," said Patton-Weber. "If you know someone or if you're a realtor and you know someone who might be even thinking about moving out of a location, remember us. You can give me a call."

As she prepares to start boxing up nearly 14 years of belongings, Patton-Weber doesn't know what will happen next but remains hopeful and plans to keep serving Southern dishes from her kitchen in Manteca for as long as possible.

"I am a woman of God and a woman of faith and I believe that all things happen for a reason. It's not by chance that this is happening," said Patton-Weber. "I don't know what the next leg of the journey is going to be, but I'm open. I'm not giving up, that's for sure. I'm not giving up. I've come too far to quit now."

