Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's ex-husband charged with murder

Thomas O'Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport last week and is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s ex-husband has been indicted.

Thomas O’Donnell is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 26, 2023, in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

He was formally charged with murder by a grand jury there Friday.

CASE HISTORY

Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, was found dead with gunshot wounds on Sept. 26 at a home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Then, Thomas O'Donnell, a 60-year-old from Napa, was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport on Dec. 8 on suspicion of killing him, according to Kentucky State Police.

He is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky, but a grand jury was convened in Cumberland County to formally charge him with Michael Harding's death.

Meanwhile, an investigation is also underway into the death of Harding's ex-wife, Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding, who was found dead in Tennessee days after O'Donnell's arrest and her own arrest for trespassing.

Authorities have not yet said if there’s a connection between O’Donnell and the Hardings but Michael’s friend, Preston Cleary, told ABC10 he believes Julie had Michael killed.

Police have not confirmed any information about her potential involvement into Michael’s death.

Julie's cause of death has not been released yet, but authorities said they did not believe foul play was involved.

