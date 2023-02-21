Man arrested, accused of punching Calaveras County deputy after traffic stop

Daniel Gold, a 34-year-old of Darrington, is being held on a $1,175,000 bail

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A Calaveras County man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly punched a deputy.

According to a news release, it all started around 11 p.m. Saturday after the sheriff’s office was called for reckless driving on Highway 4 near Murphys.

A deputy saw the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over near Utica Powerhouse Road.

The release says the deputy tried talking to the suspect, who was speaking incoherently as if to sound like he didn’t speak English. They eventually got the information the needed for a records check as an Angels Camp Police Department officer and canine partner arrived to help.

Investigators say the driver, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Gold, started to become hostile. He left his vehicle and moved toward the deputy saying, “someone is dying tonight,” before running back to his vehicle.

The deputy thought Gold was trying to arm himself, so the deputy tried to stop him and was punched. As the deputy tried to detain Gold, the canine officer was deployed.

Gold, the deputy and the canine began to roll down an embankment. Gold started to run away and was caught.

The release says the deputy tried to handcuff Gold when he got the deputy’s pepper spray and deployed it. Gold was handcuffed with the help of the Angels Camp police officer.

Gold was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer, battery on a peace officer and police canine officer, and unlawful possession and use of tear gas. He’s being held on a $1.175 million bail.

