x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man accused of recording woman in bathroom stall at Sac State University Union, police say

Investigators are now asking for your help in identifying the suspect.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State police need your help identifying a man accused of recording a woman inside a campus bathroom Monday morning.

According to an email sent to students, police received the report around 9:30 a.m.

The email says the victim was in a women’s stall in the University Union when she saw a cell phone from the next stall over recording her without her consent.

The victim called police and a witness confronted the suspect, who ran away from the area.

The man is around 5’10” to 6’ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored beanie, black hoodie, black sweatpants with white lettering on the side, and a purple surgical mask.

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.

WATCH MORE: Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen announces retirement

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out