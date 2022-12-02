Man accused of robbing Elk Grove restaurants at gunpoint in custody

According to police, it all started with an armed robbery at an Elk Grove McDonalds.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint in Elk Grove is now in custody.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, it started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when a man – later identified as 39-year-old John Vang – walked in the McDonald’s on Sheldon at East Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from the cash drawer.

Police say an employee confronted Vang, who pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee before driving off on a motorcycle.

On Wednesday, he allegedly broke into a rental car company and stole cash. From there, police say Vang knocked on the door of the Chipotle at Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard.

It was closed at the time, but employees were inside. The news release says Vang asked an employee for water before entering the business, demanding money at gunpoint and firing a shot into the ceiling.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, police say he went through the drive-thru at the McDonalds on Elk Grove Boulevard and I-5 and demanded the cash drawer.

Investigators found the car he was driving had been stolen from another fast-food restaurant earlier, so they issued a lookout.

Galt Police found the car later Saturday, and say Vang got into another car and led them on a chase up Highway 99 until he surrendered north of Elk Grove Boulevard.

He was turned over to Elk Grove police and booked on suspicion of robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft and felony evading.

