Man arrested after 2 people killed in Del Paso Heights shooting

The shooting happened along North Avenue and Clay Street in Del Paso Heights.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested after a man and woman were shot and killed in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department said Friday.

Durbin Paguada-Vasquez was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The 34-year-old is facing two counts of homicide.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday along North Avenue and Clay Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sgt. Zach Eaton, spokesperson for the police department, said when officers arrived they found a man and a woman in a vehicle. The people had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Eaton said the police department believes it was a targeted, drive-by shooting.