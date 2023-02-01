Man arrested after standoff in Amador County

The person who called 911 said the man was walking up and down the street with a bow and arrow and a hatchet, and he was threatening to execute someone.

PIONEER, Calif. — An Amador County man was arrested New Year’s Day after a nearly hourlong standoff with deputies.

According to a news release, it started with a suspicious person call on Circle View Drive around 12:30 p.m. in Pioneer. The person who called the sheriff’s office said the man was armed with a bow and arrow and a hatchet, and that the man was saying he was going to execute someone.

As deputies were on their way to the scene, dispatch was called again by the same person who said the man now had a rifle or air rifle.

Upon arrival, deputies asked the 39-year-old to put down his weapons and he initially complied, but he grabbed them and went back into his home.

The sheriff’s office says the man told them he set booby traps in the area and that deputies needed to leave. He later exited the home and got into a van where he barricaded himself for 51 minutes.

Deputies eventually shot four less lethal shotgun rounds into the rear driver side window of the van so they could see inside, and they continued asking him to surrender.

He got out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital before being cleared for booking.

