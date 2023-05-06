Man arrested after assault, robbery at Folsom jewelry store

A 31-year-old Stockton man is facing extradition to Sacramento County after a robbery at Kay Jewelers in Folsom.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A Stockton man is in custody after he allegedly attacked a Folsom jewelry store employee and stole jewelry from the case last Thursday.

According to the Folsom Police Department, it happened June 1 at Kay Jewelers. Police were called for a robbery and were told the suspect – who was wearing a unique cap – grabbed jewelry from the case and assaulted an employee.

A witness gave police a license plate number for the suspect and detectives found the vehicle in Stockton where they tried to stop it for code violations.

A short car chase happened followed by a foot chase and then the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Odell Jones, barricaded himself in an apartment on Arriba Avenue for about two hours.

He eventually left the apartment and was arrested on charges connected to the chase. He will be extradited back to Sacramento County for robbery charges.

