Man arrested after deadly shooting on Sacramento's 71st Street

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is now in custody after a deadly shooting in Sacramento last Friday night.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, 32-year-old Miguel Gamboa was arrested on suspicion of murder in West Sacramento Tuesday.

The charge is connected to a March 31 shooting on 71st Street in Sacramento.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m. and found a 29-year-old with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information in the case can call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471.

