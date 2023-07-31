Man arrested after Yuba City Buffalo Wild Wings brawl

Police say they were called to the restaurant for a fight where glass bottles and barstools were being thrown

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 23-year-old man is in the Sutter County jail after a fight at a restaurant.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, it happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo Wild Wings.

Police say they were called for a fight inside the restaurant where glass bottles and barstools were being thrown around. At some point during the fight, a gun fell onto the ground and was pointed at another person.

Upon arrival police were told the person with the gun took it into the kitchen. Officers then found the people involved in the fight weren’t inside anymore.

Police say surveillance footage shows two people starting the fight and one of them was identified as 23-year-old Juan Raya. Raya was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The second person has yet to be identified. Anyone with information can call Yuba City police at 530-822-4660.