Man arrested in Citrus Heights after Lodi shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Lodi police arrested the suspect in a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds Friday.
The shooting happened around 11:52 a.m. Friday on Lodi Avenue and Beckman Road, according to the Lodi Police Department. No update on the victim's condition has been released.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Gilberto Avila of Lodi, was arrested Tuesday in Citrus Heights on suspicion of attempted homicide with the use of a firearm after police found his car in Roseville, according to officials.
