Orangevale man arrested in connection with Auburn, Citrus Heights bank robberies

John Dean Shultz, 32, was arrested Monday after a months long investigation involving four robberies; one in Auburn and three in Citrus Heights

Example video title will go here for this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department arrested an Orangevale man after four bank robberies involving fake explosives, according to officials.

John Dean Shultz, 32, was arrested Monday after a months long investigation involving four robberies; one in Auburn and three in Citrus Heights, according to officials.

According to a press release by CHPD, Shultz allegedly wore what appeared to be a pipe bomb on his chest as he demanded money from bank tellers.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Shultz's home just after 10 p.m. Monday. CHPD worked alongside the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.

A replica explosive device was found during the search and was confirmed to be inactive by officials. Multiple other pieces of evidence were also recovered during the search, linking Shultz to the robberies.

Citrus Heights Bank Robbery Series – Suspect Arrested On 11/28/22, Citrus Heights Police Department detectives arrested... Posted by Citrus Heights PD on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Detectives also located two illegally possessed AR-15 style assault rifles, an illegal handgun and evidence of drug use in the house, according to the release. No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Shultz was arrested on three counts of felony bank robbery and illegal weapons possession in Sacramento County. A warrant for one count of robbery will be requested with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office for the Auburn robbery, according to officials.

People are encouraged to report tips anonymously to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers hotline at (916) 443-HELP.

Watch more from ABC10: Police discuss arrest of man accused of attacking Rancho Cordova cyclist with machete