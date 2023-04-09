Man arrested after leading Folsom police on chase in stolen vehicle, crashing into two police cars

Police say he fought arrest and tried to take an officer's Taser while he was being detained.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A 50-year-old man was booked on several charges Saturday after he allegedly stole an SUV, led officers on a chase, and crashed head-on into a police car.

According to the Folsom Police Department, officers stopped an SUV around 9 p.m. Saturday that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say the driver gave a wrong name and drove off, leading officers on a mile-long chase.

As the driver went through the intersection of Wales and Natoma Street, he hit another driver and then drove head-on into a police car stopped in the oncoming lanes before driving off and hitting another police car.

He then went off the road and hit a light pole. He got out of the vehicle and left the area.

Police say he fought arrest and tried to take an officer’s Taser as he was being detained. Both the suspect and one of the officers were injured.

The SUV was found to be stolen but hadn’t been reported as stolen yet, and the driver was also on probation with a felony warrant.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Jimmy Buckley, was arrested on multiple charges including felony hit-and-run, evading police, obstructing a police officer and more.

