2 arrested after deadly Sacramento shooting

Deputies say 32-year-old Keionte May was shot and killed on Sky Parkway back in October.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies arrested two men nearly two months after a man was fatally shot on Sky Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Alexander Ketchens and 22-year-old Reginald Charles Jackson, both of Rancho Cordova, were arrested Friday.

Their arrests are in connection with the Oct. 12 shooting death of Keionte May.

Ketchens was arrested on suspicion of homicide, while Jackson was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and robbery.

CASE HISTORY

The deadly shooting happened Oct. 12 around 4 a.m. Someone called the Sheriff’s Communication Center and reported two men involved in an argument that ended with one shooting the other.

Upon arrival, deputies found May with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.