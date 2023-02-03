Man arrested after deadly South Sacramento shooting

The shooting happened New Year's Day around Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a fatal New Year’s Day shooting in South Sacramento.

According to a news release, detectives and SWAT officers executed two residential search warrants and found 18-year-old Emiliano Velasco at one of the locations. He was arrested and taken to the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of homicide.

The charges stem from a Jan. 1 shooting that happened around Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road.

Investigators still haven’t released more information about what led up to the shooting.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Mother arrested, accused of killing son in Sacramento