Man arrested after deadly West Sacramento stabbing

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in custody after a deadly stabbing in West Sacramento Tuesday afternoon.

According to the West Sacramento Police Department, they were initially called to Riverbank Road and Water Street for a ‘disturbance.’

Upon arrival they saw a man walking down the street in bloody clothes and then another man was found inside a home on Riverbank Road with multiple stab wounds. He ultimately died at the scene.

Detectives concluded the man walking down the street was the suspect in the stabbing and he was taken to the hospital for medical care prior to being booked in the jail.

The suspect's name hasn't been released yet.