A man has been arrested for homicide after a woman was found shot to death on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the area of West Lane and Hammer Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old woman on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene, the police department said.

On Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Alexes Daniel Corrales in connection to the shooting.

