A man was arrested after a series recent bike thefts occurred at Sacramento State, according to the Sacramento State Police Police.

Officers conducted a check of an illegal campsite and found a man who fit the description of the theft suspect on Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as Adrien Brown who was found in possession of stolen bikes and burglar tools. Brown was also found with items taken during a car burglary in Sacramento.

He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento Main Jail.

