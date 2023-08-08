Man arrested after allegedly hitting officer, smashing police car windows with metal pipe

Officers say they were called to the 1300 block of Broadway Drive about a man with "stick" looking into parked cars and acting "aggressively."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly hitting a Placerville Police Department officer with a large metal pipe Monday.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Michael Price of Placerville. Officers say they were called to the 1300 block of Broadway Drive about a man with "stick" looking into parked cars and acting "aggressively."

When officers got to the area, Price was allegedly refusing to follow police orders and began smashing in the windows on a patrol car with an 8-foot long, 2-inch wide metal pole while an El Dorado County deputy was inside.

Price then allegedly went to a Placerville police car and broke the driver's side back window with the pole, bending the frame, according to officials.

Price was tasered multiple times after refusing to stop and continued walking down Broadway Drive while officers followed.

Officials say Price charged an officer and hit his hand as less lethal bean bag rounds were shot.

A K9 was sent out and took Price to the ground when officers arrested him.

He was treated for the dog bite then taken to the El Dorado County Jail without bail and is being charged on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, resisting officers with force, felony vandalism and a probation violation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Randall at (530) 642-5210.

WATCH MORE: Special education driver accused of sexual assault in El Dorado County