Man arrested, 3 hospitalized after I-5 shooting and chase

CHP says the triple shooting happened in Colusa County and then the suspect led officers on a chase into Yolo County

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento man is accused of attempted homicide and kidnapping after a shooting and chase on I-5 in Colusa and Yolo counties.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it all started around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the CHP Chico Communications Center took a 911 call from someone who had been shot inside of a vehicle on I-5 north of Delevan Road in Colusa County.

CHP says the vehicle stopped on the shoulder and two shooting victims got out before the alleged shooter, later identified as 31-year-old Royer Delgado of Sacramento, moved to the driver’s seat and drove southbound on I-5.

One of the victims gave CHP a description of the vehicle and Williams Area CHP officers tried to stop it. Delgado did not stop and a chase began.

It ended around 5:50 p.m. when Woodland Area CHP officers deployed a spike strip on the vehicle just south of the Dunnigan rest stop in Yolo County.

CHP says Delgado pulled off the road and the vehicle became disabled. He then tried to run away.

He was arrested and taken to the Colusa County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide and kidnapping.

An additional gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries was found at the end of the chase, bringing the total number of shooting victims up to three – two with non-life-threatening injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.