Man arrested after allegedly hitting man, police K-9 with metal pipe in Lodi

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

LODI, Calif. — A man was arrested in Lodi Tuesday after allegedly hitting another man with a metal pipe, then trying to attack a Lodi Police Department officer and hitting a K-9.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital and has since been released. The K-9, Raider, was hit at least once on the head but not seriously hurt, according to officials.

Tasers were used against the man and were "ultimately effective."

Frank Courtnier was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer and assault on a police K-9.

Lodi Police Department officials say Courtnier was on parole for several "prior violent assaults of Lodi police officers."