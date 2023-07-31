Man arrested in connection with Nevada City homicide

Deputies were called by a driver who reported a dead man outside a vehicle on the side of Tyler Foote Crossing and Black Sands Mine

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 72-year-old man is in custody amid a death investigation in Nevada County.

According to a news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the death happened Saturday night. Deputies were called by a driver who reported a dead man outside a vehicle on the side of Tyler Foote Crossing and Black Sands Mine in Nevada City.

They got to the scene and found a 61-year-old man dead. Deputies say the vehicle at the scene was found to be the unidentified victim’s.

Detectives determined the man’s manner of death to be a homicide and 72-year-old Anthony Stewart was identified as the suspect.

Stewart was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder. He’s being held without bail.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Anyone with information can call 530-265-7880.