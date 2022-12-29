Fairfield man arrested on suspicion of murder, DUI after deadly hit-and-run with bicyclist

Investigators say the driver, 46-year-old Sean Miron, has three prior DUI convictions.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield man is now facing a murder charge after he allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist while under the influence.

According to Fairfield police, the accident happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Cordelia Road.

Police say 46-year-old Sean Miron was driving eastbound in a 2022 Chevy Silverado when he hit a bicyclist and left the scene for Suisun City. He then hit a second vehicle there and was detained.

While searching Miron’s vehicle, police found a gun with a threaded barrel, which is illegal. He also has three previous DUI convictions and is prohibited from owning a gun.

He was taken to the Solano County jail and booked on suspicion of second degree murder, weapons charges, DUI, and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward. If you saw either accident or saw Miron driving in his Silverado, you can call the Traffic Unit at 707-428-7300.

