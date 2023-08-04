Man arrested for Auburn break-in after Rocklin standoff

Upon arrival, deputies saw the suspect and he went inside a residence and barricaded himself in.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man was arrested in Rocklin Thursday after breaking into a house in Auburn, assaulting a woman, and stealing her cell phone, house and car keys.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home on McClintock Lane in Auburn around 5:30 p.m. A woman experienced a "violent assault."

Deputies searched for a suspect and got information the person was at a home in Rocklin.

Upon arrival, deputies saw the suspect and he went inside a residence and barricaded himself in. Deputies saw an empty box for a high-powered rifle and an empty holster.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Christian Burglar, was eventually arrested after an hours-long standoff on suspicion of first-degree robbery, corporal injury, and contempt of court among other charges, according to the sheriff's office.