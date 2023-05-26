Man arrested after trespassing onto tarmac at Sacramento International Airport

A 21-year-old man jumped the fence from Power Line Road to the tarmac around 11 a.m. He went across the runway and was arrested near the taxiing area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday for trespassing onto the tarmac at the Sacramento International Airport, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

A 21-year-old man jumped the fence from Power Line Road to the tarmac around 11 a.m. He went across the runway and was arrested near the taxiing area.

The man was cited for trespassing and was taken to a hospital on a mental health hold.

No flights were delayed and it did not impact the airport, according to the sheriff's office.

