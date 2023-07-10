Man arrested after series of vandalisms at Tracy taquerias

Police say detectives executed a search warrant at his home and found evidence connecting him to at least 12 cases in the last two months

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRACY, Calif. — A man believed to be connected to a series of vandalisms at Tracy taquerias is now in custody.

According to a news release from the Tracy Police Department, officers saw a man throwing rocks at a taqueria on W. 11th Street around 3 a.m. Monday.

Officers tried to arrest the man, identified as 36-year-old Sean Williams, and he was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Police say detectives executed a search warrant at Williams’ home and found evidence connecting him to at least 12 vandalisms that happened within the last two months.

Williams was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail for several counts of felony vandalism and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information in the case can call Det. Brian Cockey at 209-831-6602 or Brian.Cockey@TracyPD.com

WATCH ALSO: Roseville park shootout suspect captured in Rocklin after escaping custody