RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Sacramento County law enforcement officers are in Rancho Cordova where a man is barricaded inside a house.

The sheriff’s office says it started around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Folsom Boulevard and W La Loma Drive, and that the barricaded man is wanted on four felony warrants.

People should avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.