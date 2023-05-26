Man breaks into Stockton home minutes after family leaves, homeowner says

According to the homeowner, the burglar got away with jewelry, electronics and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shattered front window, a list of missing items and a broken sense of safety are what's left of a Friday morning burglary at Stephen Castanon's north Stockton home.

According to Castanon, his family left for the day around 7:06 a.m. Two minutes later, a man rang his front doorbell.

Security camera video captured the suspected burglar waiting less than 30 seconds after ringing the doorbell before breaking into the home by shattering a front window.

The burglar then allegedly rummaged through the house, stealing old wedding rings, family jewelry, tablets and more.

While Castanon and his family try to recover from the frightening burglary, officers with the Stockton Police Department are now investigating the case.

Investigators say anyone with information can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600, referencing the case number 23-16746. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or identification of the burglar.

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: Clash over proposed family-friendly drag show at children's park heats debate in Stockton