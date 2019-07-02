MODESTO, Calif. — A Mexican man in the U.S. illegally charged in the killing of a California police officer returned to court Thursday for the judge to hear the results of a mental health evaluation.

Perez Arriaga was charged in the Dec. 26 shooting death of Cpl. Ronil Singh of the tiny Newman Police Department during a traffic stop.

In a hearing last month, Arriaga's attorney questioned his client's mental competency, leading the court to delay the case until a mental health evaluation was completed.

Court proceedings remained suspended Thursday for Perez Arriaga, also known as Gustavo Arriaga, until April 8 after the judge agreed to temporarily seal the suspect's doctor's report.

Arriaga's defense attorney argued that the mental competency report violates Arriaga's rights. It is still unclear what was in the mental health report.

Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the judge's decision because it's "too important to risk a change of venue from excessive publicity."

Authorities say Arriaga was in the country illegally and was fleeing back to his native Mexico when he was arrested two days after Singh's killing.

The case rekindled a debate over California's sanctuary law that limits cooperation by local authorities with federal immigration authorities.

