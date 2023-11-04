x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Carmichael man who claimed his girlfriend died after car accident convicted of murder

U.S. Attorney's officials say Clint Parker's story of a car crash involving his girlfriend never actually happened

More Videos

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Carmichael resident Clint Parker is facing 15 years-to-life in state prison after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend.

According to U.S. Attorney's officials, Parker called 911 on Nov. 21, 2018 to report his girlfriend, Megan Carling-Smith, was unresponsive and bleeding from the mouth.

He told the 911 operator and detectives they were involved in a car accident the prior night, but officials were suspicious when his story kept changing.

Parker went as far as taking detectives to the alleged accident site, even though there was no evidence of a car accident.

An autopsy later revealed Carling-Smith died of blunt force trauma to the head causing bleeding in her brain, and strangulation.

WATCH MORE: Anxiety Nation: What is the definition of anxiety | To The Point

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out